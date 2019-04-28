Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Ann BOWIE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BOWIE, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Bowie (Chrisinger) passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on April 13, 2019. Shirley was born September 22, 1934 in Ft Collins Colorado. She grew up in Kalispell, Montana and attended the University of Montana studying music and later going into the Deaconess School of Nursing and Whitworth University in Spokane Washington. It was there that she met her true love, Frank Bowie, who was from New York and stationed at Fairchild AFB. Shirley and Frank had three children (Craig, Roger and Sandra) and lived in Clarkston, WA for 13 years, eventually settling in Spokane WA in 1976. Shirley was an RN at Holy Family Hospital until her retirement in 1981. In March 2018 Shirley and Frank moved to Reno NV to be closer to family. Shirley had an immense passion for cooking, entertaining, gardening, music, reading, home decor, quilting, traveling and shopping. She did all of these extremely well! Holiday traditions and family celebrations were very important to Shirley, and family and friends have great memories of all the holiday feasts and festive decorations that surrounded all. If Martha Stewart had a twin, it was Shirley. She belonged to the Washington State Quilters and was a prolific quilter creating beautiful works of art that are treasured by all who were lucky to receive one. In addition to being a wonderful pianist, she also sang in the church choir and was part of the bell choir. Shirley and Frank were avid travelers having traveled to almost every state in the lower 48 and Alaska, Hawaii, Canada and Europe. In 2009 her dream came true to visit Paris France. On the same trip they also went to Ireland, Austria, Germany, Switzerland and Italy. Eating everything from escargot in Paris, beer and pretzels at the Hofbrauhaus in Munich, to sitting in the famed gazebo from "The Sound of Music" in Salzburg. She always enjoyed being adventurous where ever they went. Many knew Shirley to have a wicked and fun sense of humor and we are proud to say that she maintained that to the very end. Her spirit and teachings will live on in us all and we were truly blessed to have her as long as we did. She will be missed by all who knew her. Shirley was preceded in death by parents Chester and Jewell Chrisinger of Kalispell MT. Shirley is survived by her husband Frank, son Craig (Leesa) Bremerton WA, son Roger (Laura) Carnation WA, daughter Sandra (Nora) Reno NV, two granddaughters Laine and Jill, sister Patty Hayenga Oregon IL, sister Carol Olson(Bud) Kalispell MT, brother Ken Chrisinger (Sharon) Kalispell MT, cousin Nancy Thome Newport ID and most importantly FREDDY (the cat!). A Celebration of Life will be held in the near future in Spokane, WA.

