EVERS, Shirley Ann Shirley Ann Evers, born February 11th, 1931 passed away on February 27th, 2020. Shirley married Homer Evers in Long Beach CA and lived the farm life in Almira, WA for many years. Shirley was a member of the Our Saviours Lutheran Church in Almira, The Daughters of the Nile, Eastern Star and the Washington Wheat Growers Association. She was also a Girl Scout leader and enjoyed playing bridge, poker, golf and cribbage. Shirley is survived by her children Deborah (David) Bonjouklian, Tamara Evers, Theodore (Georgianne) Evers, four grandchildren and six great-grand-children. Due to the pandemic no public services will be held.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Apr. 26, 2020