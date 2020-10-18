KLEIN, Shirley Ann (Age 86) Shirley Klein died at Palouse Country Assisted Living on October 7, 2020 at age 86. She was born to Henry and Anna Benzel on October 20, 1933 in Ritzville, WA. She was the tenth child and last survivor of the Benzel family. She loved her siblings, who along with her parents preceded her in death, Fred, Vic, Larry, Art, Melvin, Everett, Esther, Ilene and Dorothy. She attended Ralston and Ritzville schools and often talked about the time when riding the school bus from Ralston to Ritzville the tire fell off and rolled ahead of the bus while traveling down a hill. Throughout her life, she kept in contact with many of her classmates and always looked forward to visiting and reminiscing with them and others at the Ritzville Alumni Banquet. On December 19, 1954, she married Roy E. Klein and together they lovingly raised two daughters. Roy passed away in 2019 and the grief in the loss of their 65 year marriage brought her unending sorrow. Prior to her move to Palouse Country three years ago, Ritzville was her home. In addition to being a homemaker, she loved her community and throughout the years was involved with Gritman Senior Center, church activities and choir, employment with ASC, hostess at Perkins, monthly pinochle group, bowling league, charter member of Jr. Women's Club, Girl Scout leader, and the Ritzville Welcome Wagon. Her greatest gift and act of love was baking and sharing cookies with others. One knew that when you stopped by the house to visit, you would be offered a cup of coffee and a homemade cookie, as store bought cookies were not allowed to grace her cookie jar. Her source of joy was family, friends, fellowship, phone calls, mail and food, and she eagerly shared with you the menu of the day. She always had a gift to gab and a smile for everyone. The laughter has left but the loving remains. She is survived by daughter Susan (Bob) Hebner of Spokane, grandchildren Cory (Joanna) Hebner of Spokane, Sterling Hebner and Whitney Hebner of Anchorage, Alaska, Nicole (Ryan) Taylor of Spokane, Shaylee (Philip) Newton of Colfax, and great-grandchildren Hailey Harper, Cayden Taylor, Cameron and Paige Newton, Carter and Taylor Hebner and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy. A graveside service will be held at the Ritzville Cemetery at 1 p.m. on October 20 to celebrate her birthday and life. Due to COVID 19, social distancing and mask guidelines will be enforced. Memorials can be sent to Palouse Country Assisted Living, 503 S. Hilltop Lane, Fairfield, WA 99012. To leave online condolences for the Klein family please visit our website at www.danekasfh.com
