RANDOLPH, Shirley Ann October 10, 1938 - October 26, 2019 Shirley Ann Randolph went to dance in the Heavens after a long battle with Dementia. Shirley is survived by two brothers, Bob White and Ed White; two sisters, Lola Morgan with husband Gary, Sue McGoldrick with husband Peter; sons, David Randolph with wife Jonda, Tom Randolph with wife Sherry; grandsons, Lon and Thomas; granddaughters, Lynnette and Casey; and eight great-grandchildren. Shirley was born in Spokane. She was married to Lowell Randolph for 33 years who preceded her in death. Shirley loved dancing at local s, fishing, huckleberry picking and helping others before herself. She will be missed greatly by all who knew her. At her request no public service will be held. Shirley asked that in lieu of flowers to please donate to your local . Guest book at www.riplingerfuneralhome.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019