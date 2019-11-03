SEEK, Shirley A. I'm Free Don't grieve for me, for now I'm free I'm following the path God laid for me. I took his hand when I heard Him call I turned my back and left it all. I could not stay another day To laugh, to love, to work or play Tasks left, undone must stay that way. I found that place at the close of day. If my parting has left a void, Then fill it with remembered joy. A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss, Ah yes, those things, I too will miss. Be not burdened with times of sorrow. I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow. My life's been full. I savored much. Good friends, good times, a loved one's touch. Perhaps my time seemed all too brief. Don't lengthen it now with undue grief. Lift up your heart and share with me God wanted me now. He set me free.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019