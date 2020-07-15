BIRCHAK, Shirley B. Shirley B. Birchak of Spokane passed away May 12, 2020 at age 85. She was born July 21, 1934, in Manchester, New Hampshire to Bertha R. (Peterson) and J. Arthur Hebert. She married Francis J. Birchak on October 12, 1963 in Dover, NH. Frank was an Air Force pilot who was killed in action in Vietnam in 1969. While he was in Vietnam, Shirley moved to Latrobe, PA to live with his parents. After his death she continued to live with his parents while she earned a degree in Religious Education at Seton Hill College, Greensburg, PA. Soon after graduating Shirley was hired for the job of Director of Religious Education at the Parish of Our Lady of Fatima in Spokane, WA, which she held for ten years. She then transferred to Sacred Heart Parish where she served as the DRE until her retirement in 2004. Shirley, small in stature, was huge in the faith formation of many generations of children in the Diocese of Spokane. She received her degree of Master of Education from Fort Wright College in 1981. She was a respected professional and innovative in her career in religious education. Shirley was awarded the Catholic Community Service Award in 2005. Shirley and her good friend and housemate Joan enjoyed traveling, gardening and many hobbies. She was very skilled in knitting and needlepoint. Also, dogs and children were especially attracted to Shirley and she was known by her friends as the "Whisperer." Shirley was a treasure to all who knew her and will be greatly missed. Funeral arrangements to be announced at a later date. Memorial donations in lieu of flowers, in honor of Shirley, may be made to Hospice of Spokane, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, or Catholic Charities.



