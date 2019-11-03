Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley BROWN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

BROWN, Shirley Shirley Brown was welcomed home on October 28, 2019. Shirley was born in Libby, MT December 14, 1936. She grew up with her many cousins and spoke fondly of her childhood. She met the love of her life Russell Brown, while he was in the Air Force stationed in Bonners Ferry, ID. They were married on June 15, 1956 and the adventure began. They lived in Japan from 1957 to 1959. They also lived in California, Georgia, Montana, Alaska and Oregon before settling in Washington State. Their travels took them to Guatemala, Mexico, Belize, Honduras, Sweden, Denmark and Finland. Shirley was the kindest and most loving woman you could have known. When you walked in her home you received a warm welcome, kind words, laughter, a game of cards, and a Pepsi. She was always there for anyone who needed advice or a friendly ear. She delighted in the good fortune of others and was a mighty prayer warrior for those in pain or need. Those who were lucky enough to have her in their life were better for knowing her. Shirley was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Brown, her parents, Herman and Eva Wilkinson and brother, Stan Wilkinson. She leaves her two daughters and sons-in-law, Tammela and Michael Namet, and Lorna and Todd Ottmar; grandchildren Lorna and Alfy Sprenger, Cody and Rachel Crum, and honorary grandkids Kevin and Erika Lewis; great-grandchildren Brennen, Andre and Makieli Sprenger and honorary great-grandchildren Zoey and Elliot Lewis; her sister, Lyla Kelly and many loving in-laws, nieces and nephews. We will celebrate Shirley's life at Yates Funeral Home at 373 E. Hayden Ave., Hayden Lake, ID 83835 on Friday, November 8th, at 11:00 with a reception to follow.

