MOUSER, Shirley Defibaugh (Age 78) Passed away of a broken heart at Hospice House on February 15, 2020 following the death of her beloved husband Dr. Tom Mouser on January 29. She was born Shirley Roannie Defibaugh to Wilson W. and Mary Jane Defibaugh on April 13, 1941 in Marlinton, West Virginia. She was the fifth of seven children. Shirley grew up poor but happy in the family home on the banks of the Greenbrier River. She learned self-sufficiency in the ways of the mountain people of West Virginia. Everything was canned or cellar stored as gardens were grown and livestock rendered while her father toiled in the local tannery and mother cooked on a wood stove. Shirley played in the band and worked at the Tastee Freeze, graduating from Marlinton High School in 1959. Shirley married Lowell T. Mouser on September 10, 1959, recently celebrating 60 years of marriage. She was a skilled typist and record keeper and performed secretarial jobs during the early years of marriage as Tom studied medicine. The family lived in Morgantown, Charleston and Spokane during the '60's before settling in Spokane in 1973. While Tom worked as a cardiologist at the Rockwood Clinic, Shirley was busy raising the family as well as community projects such as Connoisseur Concerts, Scouting and her Lunch Babe's Club. She also bowled weekly in various bowling leagues over the years, always her favorite hobby. She later went back to school earning an associate degree as a Legal Assistant from Spokane Community College in 1982. Shirley and Tom moved to Otis Orchards following Tom's retirement in 2000. Family activities including camping with the grandchildren and fun trips to Northern Quest Casino kept them busy during the retirement years. Shirley is survived by her children Bill (Liz) Mouser and Winston (Theresa) Mouser of Spokane and Jessica Mouser of Newport. Grandchildren Ana, Jake, Nicholas, and Joe and great-grandchildren Jack and Kasia also survive. Brother Donald Defibaugh and sisters Wanda Thomas, Nancy Homan and Bonnie Underwood survive in Ohio. She was preceded in death by brothers Lemuel and William. Many valued nieces and nephews also survive. A celebration of life for Tom and Shirley will be held at a future date to be determined.

