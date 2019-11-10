Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Folkins SCHOEDEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SCHOEDEL, Shirley Folkins Shirley Folkins Schoedel passed away in her sleep on October 30, 2019. She was 88 years old. She was born on June 4, 1931 in Spokane, Washington to Clarence Folkins and M. Gladys (Phillips) Folkins. Shirley graduated from Lewis and Clark High School in 1949 and then went on to get her R.N. degree from Whitworth College and Deaconess Hospital in 1952. She worked for Dr. Peter B. Rudy for many years as the nurse, receptionist, and business manager (at a time when that was actually possible). She married the love of her life, Dan Schoedel, in 1953. They were happily married for 59 years until Dan passed away in 2012. They had three children: JD, Christianne, and Susan. Shirley eventually took a hiatus from nursing to raise the children. During that time, she was elected president of Deaconess Alumni in 1956. She enjoyed membership in the Hamblen Park Garden Club, of which she was twice elected president. She was thrilled to accept membership into the service sorority PEO, Chapter AZ, in 1975, but since they met on her golf day, transferred to Chapter DD and was elected Reciprocity Chairman. She and Dan were members of Manito GCC for many years where Shirley served as Women's Board president and sports chair. On the course, she didn't have a long shot but it was always straight, and she could be counted upon to 2-putt so helped many a team to victory. She also insisted that her children count all their strokes ("you shot a what?!"). She volunteered her singing and acting for Ferris High School's annual fundraiser "off Broadway" musical, Ham on Regal, for 8 years . Shirley had formal voice training in her youth and sung in St. John's Cathedral Choir for a number of years. Family and friends have fond memories of her playing her ukulele and singing around the campfire at Christina Lake. She also served on the Bishop's Guild at the cathedral and was a dedicated member of the Altar Guild for which she served as president four times. She loved bridge and played with (among others) what she called her Oldie Moldie Bridge Group for well over 50 years. She also loved Northwest history and was a docent at Spokane's (now defunct) Indian Museum. Shirley loved playing games and was thrilled that her grandchildren, who call her Sorca, loved playing with her. She and Dan had a years-long running tally for gin rummy. Nobody is sure who came out ahead. Shirley is survived by her children, J.D. Schoedel (Fairfax Station, VA), Christianne Schoedel (John Segal) (Baltimore, MD), and Susan Dillard (Liz Frye) (Mesquite, NV), two grandchildren, Brittany Starr (Vinnie Ustach) (Washington, DC) and Tom Starr (Austin,TX). She also has four stepgrandchildren, JJ, Sarah, Alex, and Christopher Segal, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Dan Schoedel, her brother Glenn Folkins, and her sister and best friend, Gwenn Taggart. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23 4:00 pm at St. John's Episcopal Cathedral. Reception to follow in the Cathedral's great room.

