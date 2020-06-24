DONNELLY, Shirley H. (Age 90) Shirley Helen Donnelly, 90, passed away peacefully, at her home on June 18, 2020. She was born in Spokane in March, 1930 to Albert and Blanche Deno and was raised with her eight brothers and sisters. She married James A. Donnelly (Delbert) in 1948. Together they raised 13 children. She often remarked that all she ever wanted to do with her life was to make a home for and raise a family. She did it well, and went on to provide day care and love to grandchildren, nieces and nephews who needed a safe place to land or just wanted to be near her. She was preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, James A Donnelly, and two grandsons, Nolan Donnelly and Nathan Donnelly. She is survived by six sons and daughters-in-law, Bruce (Shirleen) , Gregory, Kevin (Carolyn), Dennis (Lisa), Rodney, and Scott (Vicki) Donnelly, and seven daughters and sons-in-law, Shirley Moore, Molly (David) McGee, Susan K. Smith, Jeannine L Westrom, Pamela (John) Waltner, Rebecca Pritchard, Brenda J. (Sam Wannamaker) Bowman, 38 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, four sisters, Barbara Costello, Nancy Sherick, Rose Marie Roche and Joan Patterson, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be missed by all. Funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, June 26, 2020, at St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 515 W. St. Thomas More Way, Spokane, Washington, followed by burial at 12:30 pm at Holy Cross Cemetery, 7200 W. Wall St, Spokane, WA. To leave an online condolence to Shirley's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jun. 24, 2020.