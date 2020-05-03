PETTIS, Shirley Jane Shirley Jane Pettis, 91, passed away peacefully on April 24, 2020, at Moran Vista, Spokane, WA. She was born April 19th, 1929 in Spokane to parents, Ethelyn and Earle S. McBride. She went to Irving Grade School, Lewis & Clark High School and upon graduation in 1947, attended Washington State College (WSU) and pledged Kappa Alpha Theta Sorority. It was there she, at a dance in 1950 at the Theta house, she met her first husband, the late Ron D. Pozzi. They were married in 1950 and had three sons. When the children were older, Shirley started a career, first at the original Black Angus Restaurant in downtown Spokane. Then in 1974, she left the Black Angus to work at Expo '74 in Spokane, for the manager of all the fairs restaurants. Her office was in the Russian Pavilion, where there were 14 Russian chefs, who could only speak to the American chefs through an interpreter. It was an interesting time for her! Also, in 1974, Shirley met and later married the late George H. Pettis, who became her life partner. In 1978 George went to work for Boeing and they moved to Vancouver, WA. They lived there for six years. In 1984 they were transferred to Seattle with Boeing and remained there until late 1987, when George retired, and they moved back home to Spokane. In 1994, Shirley started volunteering at the Gift Shop in Providence Sacred Heart Hospital and served for 20 years. She made lifelong friends at the hospital and what was one of the biggest pluses in her life. She was a super organizer and used her skills when she renewed her association with the Plymouth Congregational Church, of which she was a Charter member. Shirley was predeceased by her parents and both sisters, Marilyn (Lynne) Hendricks and Patricia McBride. Shirley is survived by her three sons, David Pozzi Palm Springs, CA., Richard Pozzi Spokane, WA., and Jeff Pozzi Mesquite, TX., as well as George's three children, Karen Nelson Spokane, WA, David Pettis Sun City West, AR., and Ann Finch. As well as her precious little dog, Lizzie and her six grandchildren. A memorial service will be planned for a later date, due to the circumstances at hand right now and a notice will go out. It will be held at Heritage Funeral Home, 508 N. Government Way, Spokane, WA 99224.



