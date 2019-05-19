BURKHEAD, Shirley Jean (Age 82) Shirley Jean Burkhead, passed away on May 4, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was born September 9, 1936 to Vernice and Muriel LeBlanc in Unalaska, Alaska. She lived the last 20 years in Kennewick, Washington. She retired from the medical field after working with Dr. David Fischer. She enjoyed her professionand created many lifetime friendships. She was a life member of the Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, member of the Red Hat Society and an Avid Mallwalker. She is survived by her loving husband, Wes Burkhead, her children Sherry Dengate, Bob Burkhead, Shirley Nelson, Mary Burkhead and Shannon Peterson. She also leaves seven grandchilden and eight Great Grandchildren. She was a Beloved wife, Loving Mother, Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be truly missed.
Published in Spokesman-Review on May 19, 2019