Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean HIRZEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

HIRZEL, Shirley Jean October 15, 1928 - July 4, 2019 Shirley Jean Hirzel passed away in the early morning of July 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 15, 1928 to Cotter and Hazel Madden. Shirley attended Marry Cliff High School in Spokane. She met and married Del Hirzel in 1969. They spent fifty years together traveling throughout the county and the world. Shirley was a happy, creative person who made friends easily wherever she went. Between the two of them, they have four girls, Laura (Frank) Mead of Whidbey Island, Charlene (Bob) Tkach of Spokane, Fritzi (Mark) Reese of Phoenix, and Terri (Larry) Kessie of Richland, WA; nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way. Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Mike Madden, and sister, Patti Helmbrecht. She leaves behind two step brothers, Fred Roberg of Priest Lake and Dan Roberg of Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held in Snohomish, Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at in Shirley's name. Professional services conducted by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services South Hill.

HIRZEL, Shirley Jean October 15, 1928 - July 4, 2019 Shirley Jean Hirzel passed away in the early morning of July 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 15, 1928 to Cotter and Hazel Madden. Shirley attended Marry Cliff High School in Spokane. She met and married Del Hirzel in 1969. They spent fifty years together traveling throughout the county and the world. Shirley was a happy, creative person who made friends easily wherever she went. Between the two of them, they have four girls, Laura (Frank) Mead of Whidbey Island, Charlene (Bob) Tkach of Spokane, Fritzi (Mark) Reese of Phoenix, and Terri (Larry) Kessie of Richland, WA; nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way. Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Mike Madden, and sister, Patti Helmbrecht. She leaves behind two step brothers, Fred Roberg of Priest Lake and Dan Roberg of Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held in Snohomish, Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at in Shirley's name. Professional services conducted by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services South Hill. Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.