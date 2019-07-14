HIRZEL, Shirley Jean October 15, 1928 - July 4, 2019 Shirley Jean Hirzel passed away in the early morning of July 4, 2019 at Pine Ridge Alzheimer's Special Care Unit, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Spokane, Washington, on October 15, 1928 to Cotter and Hazel Madden. Shirley attended Marry Cliff High School in Spokane. She met and married Del Hirzel in 1969. They spent fifty years together traveling throughout the county and the world. Shirley was a happy, creative person who made friends easily wherever she went. Between the two of them, they have four girls, Laura (Frank) Mead of Whidbey Island, Charlene (Bob) Tkach of Spokane, Fritzi (Mark) Reese of Phoenix, and Terri (Larry) Kessie of Richland, WA; nineteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, and five great-great-grandchildren with two on the way. Shirley is preceded in death by her brother, Mike Madden, and sister, Patti Helmbrecht. She leaves behind two step brothers, Fred Roberg of Priest Lake and Dan Roberg of Spokane, numerous nieces and nephews and many loving friends. A Celebration of Shirley's Life will be held in Snohomish, Washington at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the at in Shirley's name. Professional services conducted by Advantage Funeral & Cremation Services South Hill.
Published in Spokesman-Review on July 14, 2019