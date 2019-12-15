Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Jean (Spuler) TABERNER. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TABERNER, Shirley Jean (Spuler) Knowing her heart was ready to be with the Lord, Shirley Jean Spuler Taberner passed away unexpectedly in Spokane, Washington on Wednesday, December 11, 2019. Born in Republic, Washington July 16, 1932 to Francis L. Spuler and Delma B. Mills. Shirley lived a vibrant life filled with love for God, the Catholic Church and those who were most important to her, her family. Having graduated from Holy Names Academy in Spokane, Shirley married Joseph B.C. Taberner on November 21, 1953 at The Cathedral of Our Lady of Lourdes. Engaging in multiple occupations, exciting hobbies and interests throughout her lifetime, Shirley's two favorite careers were being a realtor in Toledo, Ohio and an executive assistant at ISC/Olivetti in Spokane, WA. Famous for walking on her hands, Shirley was also renowned as the mother to everyone' on Harris Street in Toledo, Ohio. Having a strong love for the outdoors, Shirley liked gardening, traveling, camping, cross-country skiing and painting, but her favorite pastime was sunbathing! Shirley will be greatly missed. Serving over 35 years at St. Joseph Parish in Otis Orchards with Seniors on the Go and the Altar Societ. Shirley is survived by her Best Friend and Partner, Frank Martin, one daughter Lori Cremeens, two sons Brian Taberner (Jana)and Jeffrey Taberner (Sherri), and one sister, Doris Peterson, 8 grandchildren, and 15 great-grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her parents, Francis L. Spuler and Delma B. Mills; children Jeffrey Brian Taberner, Teresa Hill, and Mark Taberner and brother, Francis "Sonny" Spuler. The Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 20, 2019, at 11:00 A.M.at St. Joseph's Catholic Church, 4521 North Arden Road, Otis Orchards, WA 99027, followed by a reception in the Parish hall. Immediately following the reception there will be a 1:30 P.M. Committal service at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery, 17825 East Trent, Spokane Valley, WA 99216. To share memories of Shirley and leave condolences for the family visit Shirley's Tribute page at

