WOODMANSEE, Shirley Jean (Jones) (Age 83) April 15, 1936 - November 27, 2019 Shirley Jean (Jones) Woodmansee entered peacefully into Heaven on November 27, 2019 at her home in Spokane Valley, WA. Shirley was born on April 15, 1936 in Ellensburg, WA to Marvin R. and Effa B. (Willis) Jones. Shirley grew up in Yakima, WA graduating from Yakima High School class of 1954. After graduation she attended the University of Washington, School of Nursing, Swedish Hospital, graduating as a Registered Nurse in 1959. April of that year, Shirley met the love of her life, Lynden, a new State Patrol trooper, on a blind date and they were married November 1, 1959. Theirs was a 60 year love that never faded. Shirley and Lynden lived in many places throughout Washington making lifelong friends as they went and raising their four children, Susan, Carolyn, Julie, and David. Shirley and Lynden loved their Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and fellowshipping and serving together in the Christian Church brought them much joy. Shirley was a lovely, poised, gracious lady who began each day in prayer with the Lord and loved and supported her family in so many ways. She was an exceptional homemaker, hostess and listener, and loved to read, sing, sew, and garden. She will be deeply missed by her family and friends who loved her dearly. Shirley is preceded in death by her parents, brother, Robert, grandchildren Erica and Oren. She is survived by her husband, Lynden, children Susan Jacobson, Yakima, WA, Carolyn Woodmansee, Spokane Valley, WA, Julie Turner (Wayne), Mead, WA, David Woodmansee (Bobbi), Meridian, ID, grandchildren: Jo Ellen, Jessica, Samuel (Rhianna), Emily, and Olivia, great-grandchildren: Kelsey Jo, Aubrey, William, and Clark. There will be a Celebration of Life at New Hope Bible Church, 1445 N. Argonne Rd., Spokane Valley on Sunday, December 15th, 2 p.m. A second Celebration of Life will be held at West Valley Church of the Nazarene, 7109 W. Nob Hill Blvd., Yakima, on Monday, December 16th, 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane.

