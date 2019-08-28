CURTS, Shirley Jeannette "Jeri" November 11, 1947 - August 10, 2019 Jeri was born on November 11th, 1947 in Alaska. When she was six, her beloved father, James Charles Phillips, died and she moved to Libby, Montana with her aunt and uncle. After they passed away, Jeri eventually settled in Spokane. In 1967 she gave birth to Michael James Wilson. She worked hard to raise him and to buy a house in the Perry District, the neighborhood where she would live the majority of her life. Jeri could remember the names of countless dogs and children that she would meet around town. She had quick wit, loved to garden, loved to tease, and was generous to those she loved. You couldn't meet Jeri and forget her. You could also be confident that she would not soon forget you. Jeri passed away peacefully on August 10th, 2019. A service will be held on September 7th at 10:30am at Christ Church Spokane (228 E. Gordon, 99207).

