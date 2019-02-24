KERR, Shirley Shirley Kerr passed away peacefully February 10, 2019 due to Alzheimer's. She was born January 9, 1938 to Lee and Ida VanSlyke in Republic, WA and is the oldest of five children. Shirley moved to Spokane, WA with her family as a small girl and graduated from Mary Cliff High School. She was very musical and played the accordion, piano and bass. She taught piano. Shirley met her husband Gerald (Jerry) Kerr at Pattison's roller rink and were married June 22, 1957 and have three children. She worked as a bookkeeper and dispatcher for The Millwrights, Pile Drivers and The Painters Union and retired from The Painters Union. Shirley and Jerry were members of the Eagles Travel Club and the Retired Teamsters group. They were very active in the Retired Teamsters group and both held various office positions. Shirley and Jerry owned RVs during their entire marriage and had fun traveling and meeting new friends. She enjoyed playing cards, bowling, camping, riding four-wheelers, and gardening. Shirley especially loved fishing and would go any chance Jerry would take her. Shirley's canned green beans and salmon were a special treat and of course prepared in KERR mason jars. Shirley is survived by sisters Patricia Kroll (Ron), Mary Salazar (Sal); brothers Richard VanSlyke (Vicki), Robert VanSlyke (Sally); children Jeffrey Kerr (Julie), Julie Funke (Eric), Shelley Kerr (Greg Lesher); eleven grandchildren Jess Kerr, Steven Kerr (Courtney), Katie Kerr, Kyle Funke (Mackenzie), Ryan Funke (Stephanie), Dustin Kerr, Brittni Anderson (Marty); and six great-grandchildren Eric, Hailey, Zeya, Akiva, Riley and Owen and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her husband Jerry and her parents Lee and Ida VanSlyke. There will be a visitation for Shirley on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 2-5 pm at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division. Memorial services for Shirley will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 11:00 am at Hennessy Funeral Home, 2203 N. Division, Spokane, WA. To view Shirley's online memorial please visit www.hennesseyfuneralhomes.com. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary