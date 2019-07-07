Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley KIEHN CHASE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIEHN CHASE, Shirley February 17, 1924 - June 22, 2019 Shirley passed away on June 22nd 2019 peacefully and with the same quiet dignity, as she lived her life. She passed away comfortably with her four children, many of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren present, aware of our presence and heard our expressions of love for her. Shirley was born and raised in Chewelah, Washington and moved to Spokane with her parents in 1942. She attended Whitworth College for two years before going to work at the Naval Supply Depot. Her future husband, Vernon Kiehn, returned from the war in the Pacific and was honorably discharged from the Marines. They were married in May 1946 in Tacoma Washington where her four children were born. In 1955 the family moved to Spokane. Shirley started working for the court system in 1957, first as a clerk in Municipal court and later in the court of Justice. Her husband, Vernon Kiehn, passed away in July 1964 and she began the challenge of raising four children ages 11 to 17 alone. In 1970 she left the court system to purchase and manage Honeymoon Bay Resort on Newman Lake. Shirley later married James Chase and was divorced in 1984. Shirley had a deep love for our Heavenly Father and her church . She led a very active life and enjoyed the water, swimming, sailing, golfing, snowmobiles dancing and traveling the US in a truck and camper. Later she took great pride in her garden and flowers, tending to them every day. She was always a very strong, independent, witty person with a great sense of humor. A person that was respected as much as loved. Shirley was preceded in death by her husbands, parents Edward and Lillian Lalor, her sisters Helen Daily and Evelyn Twelker. Shirley is survived by her four children: Paul Kiehn (Pat), Ken Kiehn (Cheryl), Cathy Senestraro and Carol Wood; 17 grandchildren and 22 great-grandchildren. A private service will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to

