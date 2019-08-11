LINDAHL, Shirley Shirley Lindahl passed away peacefully in her sleep on July 27th, in Spokane Valley, WA. She was born February 13, 1927 to parents Wallace and Rhoda Weger and grew up in Renton, WA. She enjoyed 92 wonderful years in Washington State, living in Kirkland for 50 years, and the last eight years in the Spokane Valley. Graduating from Renton High School as valedictorian in 1944, she then attended Washington State University, earning a Home Economics bachelor's degree in 1948. She married George Lindahl in 1949 and they enjoyed living in Kirkland and Maple Valley. For 20 years they spent winters in Mesa, Arizona. Shirley was an avid outdoors person. She enjoyed camping, day hiking, gardening, growing beautiful flowers, and golfing. She traveled to nearly every state and internationally to over 25 countries. Shirley is survived by her two sons, Scott of Spokane Valley, WA, and Larry of Sedona, AZ. She was preceded in death by her brother, Albert Bingisser. A private memorial will be held by the family beside Mount Rainier, her favorite place to visit.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Aug. 11, 2019