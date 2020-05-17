HAWKINS, Shirley Mae Shirley was born Septem-ber 9, 1937 to Rufus and Sadie Pugh in Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas. She passed away on May 13, 2020. Shirley is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jim; sister Eula (Marcus) Thomas; sister-in-law Karen Pugh;brother-in-law Michael (Melinda) Hawkins; our children Norman Stradling, Jr. and ex-wife Janet, Charles Stradling, Debra Cook, and Sonja (Mostafa) Bejadoui; grandchildren Richard (Melanie) Stradling, Sean (Kelly) Stradling, Revae Stradling, Chelsea Winter, Gage Winter, and Nadia Bejadoui; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Dylan, Amber, and Bradlee; and great-great-grandchildren Tazley and Tatum; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Rufus and Sadie Pugh; our daughter Tera Winter; and her brother Charles Pugh. Shirley was very much loved and was surrounded by her family when she was called to the Lord. She was adored by everyone she met along her journey. She will be deeply missed by one and all. We love and miss you so very much.



