Shirley Mae HAWKINS
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shirley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
HAWKINS, Shirley Mae Shirley was born Septem-ber 9, 1937 to Rufus and Sadie Pugh in Mt. Pleasant, Arkansas. She passed away on May 13, 2020. Shirley is survived by her husband of 36 years, Jim; sister Eula (Marcus) Thomas; sister-in-law Karen Pugh;brother-in-law Michael (Melinda) Hawkins; our children Norman Stradling, Jr. and ex-wife Janet, Charles Stradling, Debra Cook, and Sonja (Mostafa) Bejadoui; grandchildren Richard (Melanie) Stradling, Sean (Kelly) Stradling, Revae Stradling, Chelsea Winter, Gage Winter, and Nadia Bejadoui; great-grandchildren Jaiden, Dylan, Amber, and Bradlee; and great-great-grandchildren Tazley and Tatum; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by Rufus and Sadie Pugh; our daughter Tera Winter; and her brother Charles Pugh. Shirley was very much loved and was surrounded by her family when she was called to the Lord. She was adored by everyone she met along her journey. She will be deeply missed by one and all. We love and miss you so very much.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spokesman-Review from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved