Shirley Mae Reynolds (Lesmeister) KOVACH.

KOVACH, Shirley Mae Reynolds (Lesmeister) Shirley Mae Reynolds Kovach (Lesmeister) was born on November 27, 1938 to Ben and Ella (Tollefson) Lesmeister in Bonners Ferry, ID. She grew up in a loving home there and graduated from Bonners Ferry High School. Throughout the years she made attending reunions in Bonners Ferry a priority and maintained close relationships with friends and family members. She attended college in Spokane where she met and married John Reynolds. She and John started several businesses on their own, to include Johnny Clean and City Vacuum. Shirley and John moved to the south hill where they raised their family and found many lifelong friends. In 1985 Shirley moved to Hemet, CA where she worked at Child Help USA as an office manager and executive assistant until she retired in 2006. Shirley loved her job and was employee of the month/year many times throughout her career. Shirley married Ronald "RJ" Kovach in 2005 and they lived in Hemet until 2016 when they packed up everything and came back to Spokane where she spent the last four years of her life hosting family celebrations and holidays in their home in Five Mile. Shirley was a wonderful mother and grandmother who put everyone's needs before her own. She was the life of the party and loved cooking for her family and friends. Her door was always open and she was ready with pie, macaroni salad or ice cream for any spur-of-the-moment visitor who stopped by. Shirley worked in her yard all day most days during the warmer months and her flowers and vegetable garden thrived under her green thumb. We all looked forward to bags of tomatoes and zucchini and everyone who drove by marveled at her beautiful flowers. She was active right up to the day before she passed away and her family was blessed to be able to spend such quality time with her in her last days. Shirley went to be with our Lord on Saturday, August 10th while sleeping in her own bed at home. She joins her younger sister, Donna Lefebvre whom she missed terribly when her life was cut short. Shirley is survived by her husband - Ronald Kovach, four children - John "Jack" (Stacy) Reynolds Jr., Bruce Reynolds, Cheryl Reynolds and Michael (InHye) Reynolds, two step-children Kevin (Van) Kovach and Corrine (Tony) Wiener, 20 grandchildren, four great- grandchildren and her first husband and friend, John J. Reynolds. Viewing will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Thursday, August 15th from 11am 12:30pm. A memorial service will be held at Heritage Funeral Home on Friday, August 16th at 3pm.

