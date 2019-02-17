Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Marie COUNTRYMAN. View Sign



COUNTRYMAN, Shirley Marie (Age 69) May 23, 1949 - February 1, 2019 Shirley, with her son Frank at her side, passed away of natural causes on Friday, February 1st 2019 in Spokane Valley, Washington. Shirley was born to Theresa Carle and Charles Barnhart May 23, 1949 in Anaconda, Montana. Shirley was an experienced restaurant chef and homemaker. She was a fierce friend and dedicated wife, mother, grandmother, sister and aunt to many nieces and nephews. Her life was filled with many adventures. Most notable are the many motorcycle rides with the love of her life, Eugene Countryman. Shirley's hobbies included crocheting, quilting and various craft projects. Shirley spent the latter part of her life in the comfort of her home with her son Frank and his longtime companion Lisa Georgette as her caregivers. Shirley was preceded in death by her mother, Theresa Opal Carle, stepfather John Albert Carle and brother John Ernest Carle, first husband Frank Anderson Sr, second husband Robert Ensminger and third husband Eugene Countryman. Shirley is survived by her brothers Robert Brunner and Fred Hill; sisters Melba Brashears. Sharon Furhman, Tess Ricard, Gladys Smith and Gloria Wells; her three children Franklin Anderson Jr, Gina Anderson and John Ensminger, and her six grandchildren. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 17, 2019

