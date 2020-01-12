|
PUTNAM, Shirley Mary April 27, 1927 - December 29, 2019 (Age 92) On December 29, 2019 the Gonzaga Bulldog Mens Basketball Team, the Seattle Mariners, the Washington Redskins, the Central Valley Bears and the McDonald Mustangs lost one of their biggest fans and we lost our precious mom. Shirley Mary Putnam was born on April 27, 1927 to Virginia and Sidney Woollett in Minneapolis, Minnesota. She moved to Spokane with her family at the age of 14 and started working at Kaiser Aluminum (Trentwood) at the age of 16, where she met the love of her life (married 49 years) and our dad (Bill Putnam - who passed away from a long battle with Prostate Cancer in '94). Bill and Shirley are survived by seven children (all of whom graduated from Central Valley High School) and numerous grandchildren: Bruce (John and Jemie Turnley-Tim, Pete (who passed away of CJD in 03), Chris, Katie, Jennifer and Nancy), Carol Schell (Gary-Trever, Jeremy), David, Steve (Kathy-Jennifer, Andrea, Sarah), Jenny Wolfe (Warren-Tyler, Jordan, Jake), Terry (Jennifer-Daniel, MacKinzie, Elizabeth, Nick, Joe), Laurie Smith (Chad-Drew), as well as many great-grandchildren, extended family members and friends. Shirley's passion was first and foremost her family! She also enjoyed spending time on the Oregon Coast, working numerous years as a crossing guard/recess supervisor at McDonald Elementary, gardening in her flower beds, camping, fishing, watching sports on TV (especially Gonzaga mens basketball, Seattle Mariner baseball and golf), working jigsaw puzzles and coloring. She will forever be remembered for her incredible sense of humor, persistent knack for cleaning and ability to enjoy and appreciate the simple things in life. Mom, we love you! Words can't describe how much we miss you, or how much we want to thank you for being our strength and shining light all the years we were blessed to have you in our lives. Thank you for not only being our mom but also one of our best friends! A private memorial was held Saturday, January 4th at the Pines Cemetery Chapel for immediate family members. A celebration of life memorial may be held sometime later this spring or summer for additional family and friends. In lieu of flowers our family asks to please consider donating to Mom's favorite charity, Hospice of Spokane (in memory of our dad).
Published in Spokesman-Review on Jan. 12, 2020