Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Maye BIRD. View Sign

BIRD, Shirley Maye We will miss her dearly. Shirley Maye Bird, born July 3, 1933, age 85, peacefully passed away in Spokane WA on January 12th 2019. She is survived by her children Mike (Colleen) Bird, Dick (Shannon) Bird, Dianna Nemitz, Anita (Herminio) Perez, Mary Villa and Tom (Jessie) Bird (self-proclaimed favorite). Her 10 grandchildren Nick, Seth, Craig, Brett, Amy, Nicole, Marlow, Marisol, Kekoa and Kainoa as well as nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Cornelius Bird, her son Donald Bird, her son-in-law Gordy Villa and her grandchildren, Christy Nemitz, and Malia Bird. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An avid knitter, pinochle player, and most recently a huge supporter of the Gonzaga Basketball team, Shirley loved gardening and looked forward to tilling and sowing each spring. Swimming was one of her favorite activities and it was how she liked to relax. Shirley was born and raised in Spokane, created a large family, and devoted her life to the family. She was always there to provide love and guidance and will be dearly missed. Shirley will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites you to join the celebration of life and a memorial service at St. Paschal Catholic Church (2523 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99212) on Saturday, February 23rd at 12:30pm with refreshments to follow. All are welcome. Mom (Shirley) loved flowers, if you wish to send flowers please send to St. Paschal Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Humane Society would honor her love of pets, particularly her beloved dog Patches.

Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close