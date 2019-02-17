BIRD, Shirley Maye We will miss her dearly. Shirley Maye Bird, born July 3, 1933, age 85, peacefully passed away in Spokane WA on January 12th 2019. She is survived by her children Mike (Colleen) Bird, Dick (Shannon) Bird, Dianna Nemitz, Anita (Herminio) Perez, Mary Villa and Tom (Jessie) Bird (self-proclaimed favorite). Her 10 grandchildren Nick, Seth, Craig, Brett, Amy, Nicole, Marlow, Marisol, Kekoa and Kainoa as well as nine great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 59 years, Cornelius Bird, her son Donald Bird, her son-in-law Gordy Villa and her grandchildren, Christy Nemitz, and Malia Bird. She was the greatest wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. An avid knitter, pinochle player, and most recently a huge supporter of the Gonzaga Basketball team, Shirley loved gardening and looked forward to tilling and sowing each spring. Swimming was one of her favorite activities and it was how she liked to relax. Shirley was born and raised in Spokane, created a large family, and devoted her life to the family. She was always there to provide love and guidance and will be dearly missed. Shirley will be laid to rest alongside her husband at St. Joseph Cemetery. The family invites you to join the celebration of life and a memorial service at St. Paschal Catholic Church (2523 N. Park Rd., Spokane Valley, WA 99212) on Saturday, February 23rd at 12:30pm with refreshments to follow. All are welcome. Mom (Shirley) loved flowers, if you wish to send flowers please send to St. Paschal Church. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Humane Society would honor her love of pets, particularly her beloved dog Patches.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Maye BIRD.
Published in Spokesman-Review from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019