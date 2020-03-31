Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley Miriam (Owens) THIEL. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

THIEL, Shirley Miriam (Owens) (Age 92) Shirley Miriam Owens Thiel, 92, of Fairfield, Washington, passed away on March 24, 2020, in Walla Walla, Washington. Shirley was born May 23, 1927, to Rannels and Alfredda Owens in Ann Arbor, Michigan. After graduating from Lakeview High School, Battle Creek MI, she attended Emmanuel Missionary College (now Andrews University) in Berrien Springs, Michigan, graduating in 1948 with a BA in Biology. She next attended the College of Medical Evangelists (now Loma Linda University School of Medicine), graduating in 1952. Shirley then completed a one-year internship in general practice at Deaconess Hospital in Spokane, Washington. Shirley next practiced classic small-farming-town family medicine in Palouse and then Fairfield, Washington, until her retirement in 1990. A quote from her alma mater alumni journal: "'I saw most of the grandmas and young women who wanted a female physician,' said Dr. Thiel. The more bashful ethics of the 1950s made access to a female physician a greatly appreciated luxury. 'It really meant something when they needed care out here in the middle of nowhere,' said Dr. Thiel." She met Francis Andrews Thiel in college when he returned as a GI. They graduated together in 1948 and entered medical school. They were married in her parents' home in 1950 during medical school. Children Arthur, Loren, Norman, and Nancy blessed their lives and kept her busy as a full-time mother and part-time small town doctor. She and Francis practiced together in Fairfield and were active members of the Fairfield Seventh-day Adventist Church. They enjoyed hosting several generations of young people in their swimming pool by welcoming them when "the flag was down." Shirley was predeceased by her husband, Francis Thiel, her parents, Rannels and Alfredda Owens, and by her brother, Richard, and sister, Patricia. She is survived by her son Arthur (Shelley) and grandchildren Tiffany and Cedric; son Loren (Vicki) and grandchildren MacGuire and Craig; son Norman (Sharon) and grandchildren Hannah, Rachel, and Lydia; and daughter Nancy. The previous facts poorly reveal Mom's real personality and talents. Out and about with Shirley, you never encountered a stranger: she made quick connections and conversation. Countless family and friends enjoyed birthday and Christmas cards for years after initially meeting her. Her social networking skills developed long before computers and would put any Facebooker to shame. Besides providing medical care, she also loved supporting her church extended family both in action and in giving. She passed on the gift of education with the care given to students of Upper Columbia Academy and by supporting higher education for her children. Her life will be celebrated at a later time when travel becomes safe again after the current pandemic. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Loma Linda University for medical students or for students affected by the pandemic

