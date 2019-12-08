Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley PEARSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PEARSON, Shirley Mrs. Shirley Pearson 82 died Monday, December 2nd. Was a mother to 7 children, she loved the ocean, gardening the casino and being outside in the sun. She was a believer in the kingdom of God and we believe she is heading there now. She is survived by her two sisters Beatrice and Charlotte 7 children Kenny, Mindy, Todd, Tammy, Tina, Mylisa and Robby. There are 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed. We are celebrating her life Saturday, December 14th at the (because raising seven different Stubborn independent thinking kids is a war zone) 1307 S. Loffler St. Airway Heights from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m.

PEARSON, Shirley Mrs. Shirley Pearson 82 died Monday, December 2nd. Was a mother to 7 children, she loved the ocean, gardening the casino and being outside in the sun. She was a believer in the kingdom of God and we believe she is heading there now. She is survived by her two sisters Beatrice and Charlotte 7 children Kenny, Mindy, Todd, Tammy, Tina, Mylisa and Robby. There are 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed. We are celebrating her life Saturday, December 14th at the (because raising seven different Stubborn independent thinking kids is a war zone) 1307 S. Loffler St. Airway Heights from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m. Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 8 to Dec. 11, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.