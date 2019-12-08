Shirley PEARSON

PEARSON, Shirley Mrs. Shirley Pearson 82 died Monday, December 2nd. Was a mother to 7 children, she loved the ocean, gardening the casino and being outside in the sun. She was a believer in the kingdom of God and we believe she is heading there now. She is survived by her two sisters Beatrice and Charlotte 7 children Kenny, Mindy, Todd, Tammy, Tina, Mylisa and Robby. There are 11 grandchildren and 6 great-grandchildren. She will be missed. We are celebrating her life Saturday, December 14th at the (because raising seven different Stubborn independent thinking kids is a war zone) 1307 S. Loffler St. Airway Heights from 3:30 until 6:30 p.m.
