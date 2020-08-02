SWINGLEY, Shirley. R. (Michelson) Shirley R. Swingley, a 62-year resident of the Spokane area, passed away on July 2, 2020, in Spokane, Washington. She was born to Theodore and Mildred (Jolliff) Michelson on March 29, 1935, in Lewistown, MT. Shirley graduated from Fergus County High School in Lewistown, MT and soon thereafter married Wayne E. Swingley on July 15, 1953, by the Justice of the Peace in Great Falls, MT. Shirley and Wayne were partners in a Phillips gas station and ran a taxi car business in Lewistown, MT. They moved to Spokane, WA in late 1953. She was a wife and full-time mother until 1967 when she went to work for National Association of Credit Management working in collections until her retirement in the mid-seventies. Shirley was very talented bowler, seamstress, artist, equestrian and gardener. Shirley and Wayne owned, trained and showed Tennessee Walking horses, they both participated in various functions of horse shows for many years. Shirley was a member of the USCG auxiliary Flotilla 82 for over 20 years. She served as Flotilla Vice Commander and Commander. Later she held the prestigious offices of both Division Commander and Vice Commander. For many years she was the lead in Information Services. Shirley enjoyed the boating aspect as she learned to coxswain her boat and conduct boat exams and dealer visits. The current Auxiliary looks toward meeting again as they also "Cross the Bar". Shirley loved spending time with her family and friends and always had a smile of joy when doing so. She was a parishioner at Green Bluff United and Moran United Methodist Churches. At the time of Shirley's death, she lived at Touchmark on the South Hill. She is survived by her three children, Theresa (Swingley) White (Steve), and David Swingley (Kim), Brenda (Swingley) Wolfley (Leslie); six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren, and sister Kathleen (Lawson) (Michelson) Small. She was preceded in death by her parents, Theodore and Mildred (Jolliff) (Michelson) Deyoe, stepfather Don B. Deyoe and stepmother Jean Michelson; stepsisters, Joyce (Deyoe) (Zugliani) Olsen and Mary (Galt) Richards. A video Memorial and Celebration of Shirley's life will be posted on the Hazen and Jaeger Facebook page. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Spokane 121 S. Arthur St., Spokane Valley, WA 99202. Please share your memories of Shirley via the Memory and Condolences wall https://www.dignitymemorial.com