Shirley Rose GOOLIE
GOOLIE, Shirley Rose Born January 3rd, 1934 in Glen, Montana to Rose Tadovich Verbance and John Verbance, Shirley Goolie passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020. Shirley spent her youth at her Dad's ranch in Montana and her Mother's home in Idaho and Washington. She settled in Spokane where she met Bob Goolie. Shirley and Bob married and spent 59 wonderful years together raising a family. They both enjoyed camping and fishing together and visited many National Parks during summer vacations. Shirley also enjoyed spending time at the ocean beaches and traveling to Montana. Shirley was an avid reader and was an awesome cook (Just ask anyone that had one of her meals). Shirley was preceded in death by her beloved husband Bob, who she affectionately called "Charlie", her son Bobby and brother's Donald and Carl. She is survived by her son Steve (Kim) and daughter Becky, grandsons Brian (Cassondra) and Matthew (Kelly), granddaughter Kaytlin, great-granddaughter Mayah and great-grandson Angelo. A private graveside service has been scheduled with immediate family to be in attendance. To share memories of Shirley and leave condolences for the family, visit hennesseyvalley.com.

Published in Spokesman-Review on May 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Hennessey Valley Funeral Home & Crematory
1315 N Pines Road
Spokane Valley, WA 99206
(509) 926-2423
