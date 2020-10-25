1/1
Shirley RUBENS
RUBENS, Shirley (Age 93) Shirley Rubens, age 93, a resident of Spokane, Washington, passed away on October 15, 2020. Shirley was born in Michigan and raised in Canada. She returned to the USA to attend and graduate from the University of Oregon School of Nursing. Shirley worked as a Registered Nurse in Orthopedics. She met her husband Norman who was in training at the University of Oregon Medical School. They eventually moved to Spokane to raise their family and she was married for 60 years. Shirley was a wonderful wife, mother of four children, grandmother, and great-grandmother. She loved to cook fabulous meals and enjoyed traveling, art, singing, reading, and spending time at their cabin at Hayden Lake. Shirley was an avid volunteer, serving as President of the Women's Medical Auxiliary (Holy Family Hospital), as President of Hadassah (Temple Beth Shalom), and as a Choir Director (Temple Emanuel). She volunteered for the Camp Fire Girls, American Heart Association, Spokane Parks and Recreation, the Parent Teachers Association, and co-authored the Hadassah cookbook. Shirley is survived by her children, Craig (Gloria), Debra, David (Debbie), and Larry (Michelle); along with six grandchildren, and five great-grandchildren. We will always remember her great smile, love, and devotion to her family and friends. The family would like to extend their gratitude to all healthcare workers who provided outstanding care and treatment to Shirley over the years. In lieu of flowers, a contribution to a charity of your choice would be appreciated. A Celebration of Life is delayed due to the COVID-19 virus pandemic.

Published in Spokesman-Review on Oct. 25, 2020.
