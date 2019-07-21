Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Shirley (Jolly) VAN LEUVEN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

VAN LEUVEN, Shirley (Jolly) Shirley was born in Bend, Oregon to Doris and Merle Jolly November 25, 1929. Moved to Spokane in the early '40s and attended Willard and Rogers High School. Shirley graduated from Rogers and accepted Gordon's engagement ring at Senior Prom, they married August 29, 1948. Gordon drafted into the Marine Corps May, 1952, boot camp at Camp Lejeune. Shirley joined him in San Francisco. Doug was born December 27, 1952. Gordon was discharged May 1, 1954 and they moved back to Spokane. They adopted two baby girls, Diana Pauline, January 7, 1965, and Darlene Maria, January 19, 1967. Gordon asked to move to Anchorage in 1971 to open a new Cummins Distributorship. They moved back to Spokane in 1973. Gordon and Shirley purchased Spokane Truck Sales in 1983 and sold the business in 1993. Shirley was an accomplished oil painter, a very supportive mother to son Doug through many BB games at Shadle and WSU. She was also very supportive of her two daughters in Camp Fire. She was a fifty-year member of Beta Sigma Phi sorority. Shirley was a very loving and supportive wife to husband Gordon all through our 70-year marriage together! Shirley was preceded in death by her parents Doris and Merle Jolly and her brother Ronald Jolly. Shirley is survived by husband Gordon; son Douglas (Nancy); daughters Darlene Kirk (Dewayne), Diana Deno; and grandson Ryan Deno. Shirley passed away June 29, 2019 from dementia at the age of 89. Services will be held at 2:00 PM on August 3, 2019 at St. Luke Lutheran Church, 9704 N. Division, Spokane, WA. In lieu of flowers a donation may be may to a .

