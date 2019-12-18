Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sidney Carl AUSTIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

AUSTIN, Sidney Carl (Age 71) Sidney was born January 3, 1948 and died December 13, 2019. He is survived by his brother Aulty Austin with wife Pat, his brother Charles Austin, his daughter Andrea Austin, and his former wife and best friend of 54 years Marsha Austin-Barstad. He graduated from North Central High School in 1967 and from there he enlisted in the Army and did two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. When he returned home from the service, he became a driver by trade. He drove for Greyhound for 20 years and then moved to trucking until retirement. Retirement was not a good fit, so he then spent his later years driving for Alpha Omega where he was happiest having passengers again. Sid was kind hearted and would help anybody in need, even to his own detriment. He was happiest when others were happy and never spoke ill of another person, choosing to always see the best in people. He may have called himself anti-social, but everyplace he went, everyone liked Sid. A Memorial Service will be held at Mead Community Church, 12611 N. Wilson St., Mead, WA 99021 on December 23 at 11am. For full obituary please see

AUSTIN, Sidney Carl (Age 71) Sidney was born January 3, 1948 and died December 13, 2019. He is survived by his brother Aulty Austin with wife Pat, his brother Charles Austin, his daughter Andrea Austin, and his former wife and best friend of 54 years Marsha Austin-Barstad. He graduated from North Central High School in 1967 and from there he enlisted in the Army and did two tours in Vietnam as a helicopter pilot. When he returned home from the service, he became a driver by trade. He drove for Greyhound for 20 years and then moved to trucking until retirement. Retirement was not a good fit, so he then spent his later years driving for Alpha Omega where he was happiest having passengers again. Sid was kind hearted and would help anybody in need, even to his own detriment. He was happiest when others were happy and never spoke ill of another person, choosing to always see the best in people. He may have called himself anti-social, but everyplace he went, everyone liked Sid. A Memorial Service will be held at Mead Community Church, 12611 N. Wilson St., Mead, WA 99021 on December 23 at 11am. For full obituary please see https://www.pnwcremation.com Published in Spokesman-Review from Dec. 18 to Dec. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close