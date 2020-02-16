|
DECARO, Silvio Silvio DeCaro, age 95 of Spokane, WA passed away on February 10, 2020. He was born in Maione, Italy on April 16, 1924. In 1944, Silvio enlisted in the Italian Army and served until 1945. On May 26, 1946, Silvio married Maria Paola Amantea in Maione. Together they raised three children and enjoyed 62 years of marriage before Maria's passing in 2008. Silvio and his family moved to Kimberley, British Columbia in 1951 and in 1960 moved to Spokane. Silvio worked as a Maintenance Foreman for the Spokesman Review for 25 years. He was a member of the American Italian Club and had a passion for all sports. Silvio will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him. Silvio was preceded in death by his wife; Maria, by both his parents and by his brother; Joseph DeCaro of Spokane, WA. He is survived by his son; Serafino (Linda) of Spokane, WA, daughter; Adalgisa Williams (Steven Robinson) of Olympia, WA, son; John (Angie) of Rathdrum, ID, eight grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. A visitation will be held at Hennessey Funeral Home on Division Street in Spokane on Monday, February 17, 2020 at 6pm with a Rosary service to begin at 7:00pm. A Funeral Mass for Silvio will be held at St. Anthony Parish in Spokane, WA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at 11:00am. A reception will follow at the Church Hall. Silvio will be laid to rest at Holy Cross Cemetery at 2:00pm on the 18th.
Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 16, 2020