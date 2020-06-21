SHEPHERD, Solveig Marie Solveig Marie Shepherd, our loving and beloved mother and sister, went to be with her Lord and Savior on June 10, 2020. The eldest daughter of immigrants Helmer and Elfrida Nord, she grew up on a farm north of Appam, North Dakota, early on without electricity or telephone. She spoke only Norwegian until she started school. After high school she attended the Lutheran Bible Institute in Minneapolis, then went to work as a medical secretary. She met Lawrence Shepherd through singing together in the church choir. They married and later moved to his hometown of Spokane. In Spokane, Solveig worked at Sacred Heart Hospital, eventually Medical Center. She started off in Radiology, then moved to Transcription. She was a meticulous worker. She raised four children and attended school at Eastern Washington University. Solveig was also active in the church - St. Paul ELCA until it closed, then Grace ELCA, and lastly All Saints ELCA. She was a long time member of the Sons of Norway and a founding member of Freya Lodge #50 of the Daughters of Norway. Solveig enjoyed sewing cloth dolls of various kinds and was a member of the Spokane Cloth Doll Club. Solveig was the kindest person any of us knew, and she was both intelligent and honest. Solveig was preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence; daughter, Ruth; brothers-in-law Charles, Genghis, and Charlie; sister-in-law Mae; and cousins Grethe, Halfrid, and Oddveig. Solveig is survived by two sistsers, Elfrida H. Nord and Carol N. Johnson; a sister-in-law Marti Wong; four children, David (Mary Jane Stewart), Cynthia, Jeffrey and Daniel; grandchildren Malcolm and Cicely; cousins Anita, Frida, Halvar, Inger Lise, Knut, Lillian, Nils,Solbjørg, and Solfrid; nieces Michelle, Lorie and Stephanie; and nephew David. Our thanks to Royal Park Health and Rehab and Gail Peterson for their care of Mom. A memorial service will take place at All Saints ELCA in Browne's Addition on Saturday, August 1st at 11:00 a.m. Attendees are asked to please wear masks.



