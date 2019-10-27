Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sonja P. (Wells) LUND. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LUND, Sonja P. (Wells) (Age 81) June 8, 1938 - September 14, 2019 Sonja was born to James and Meryle (McNearney) Wells in Okanogan, WA. Survived by her husband Rodney; children: Julie Kerr (spouse Dan), Laurie Lund, Steven Lund (spouse Rachel Morrison Lund); grandchildren: Lacey Kerr, Levi Kerr, Alexis Lund and Laurel Lund; sister Barbara Wells (deceased). Sonja graduated from Sandpoint High School where she met Rod. They married and moved to Spokane in 1956. Rod and Sonja were married 63+ years. Sonja loved spending time with family first and foremost. Sonja was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her 40's, but before the disease got the best of her mobility she loved bowling and played in leagues along with Rod. She enjoyed a friendly game of cards, and was quite good at it say her competitors. She loved watching Laurie and her granddaughters play softball. Listening to Levi play in the band or anything "the kids" were involved in. Holidays and family gatherings were what she looked forward to most. Although family was always first, Sonja also took great pride in her work. She worked for many years at Iron Workers Credit Union and Gonzaga University. She really loved helping students and working with other faculty and administrators at the university. Memorial will be held on November 9th at 11a.m. at Fairmount Memorial Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane.

LUND, Sonja P. (Wells) (Age 81) June 8, 1938 - September 14, 2019 Sonja was born to James and Meryle (McNearney) Wells in Okanogan, WA. Survived by her husband Rodney; children: Julie Kerr (spouse Dan), Laurie Lund, Steven Lund (spouse Rachel Morrison Lund); grandchildren: Lacey Kerr, Levi Kerr, Alexis Lund and Laurel Lund; sister Barbara Wells (deceased). Sonja graduated from Sandpoint High School where she met Rod. They married and moved to Spokane in 1956. Rod and Sonja were married 63+ years. Sonja loved spending time with family first and foremost. Sonja was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis in her 40's, but before the disease got the best of her mobility she loved bowling and played in leagues along with Rod. She enjoyed a friendly game of cards, and was quite good at it say her competitors. She loved watching Laurie and her granddaughters play softball. Listening to Levi play in the band or anything "the kids" were involved in. Holidays and family gatherings were what she looked forward to most. Although family was always first, Sonja also took great pride in her work. She worked for many years at Iron Workers Credit Union and Gonzaga University. She really loved helping students and working with other faculty and administrators at the university. Memorial will be held on November 9th at 11a.m. at Fairmount Memorial Cemetery, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave., Spokane. Published in Spokesman-Review from Oct. 27 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close