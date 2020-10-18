GILSTRAP, Sonya Marie (Engstrom) January 13, 1937 - October 8, 2020 Sonya was born to John and Doris (Morrison) Engstrom in Colville, Washington where the family farmed. She shared detailed memories of her childhood in Colville on the "Stony Acres" and then on the "Mill Creek" farms. Sonya graduated from Colville High School in 1955. With some dear girlfriends from high school, she attended Kinman Business College in Spokane. She later worked in Moscow, Idaho for some time with Helbling Brothers farm implements and Washington Water Power. While at WWP
Sonya met lineman George Gilstrap, and in August 1971 they married. She also gained five stepchildren from their union and through the years lovingly embraced them, their children, and their grandchildren as their guestbook entries attest. George and Sonya savored their home in Chattaroy with their horses, dogs, cats, and garden and were welcoming hosts to many over the years. Later Sonya worked for many years for Otis Elevator Company, and her niece enjoyed visits to the office and the Selectric typewriter, and Sonya's skilled shorthand. Sonya and George moved into Spokane where she lovingly cared for George as his health declined through the years until his death in 2011. She then lived at Viking Plass and then moved to Riverview Retirement Community when she needed their level of care. She enjoyed time in the garden, lengthy conversations with the residents and staff, and visits from family and friends. Sonya is survived by her brother Wayne and his wife, Wilma, niece Karin, and dear cousins on her mother's and father's side. She is also survived by her husband George's children Elaine, Beth, Theresa, Greg (Debbie) and Jane (Todd) along with their children and grandchildren. We remember Sonya for her grateful heart, her genuine interest in and concern for others, and her positive attitude even in the face of difficulties. She upheld her confident faith and appreciated services at Riverview. She diligently read The Spokesman-Review and kept and shared clippings of obscure interesting news. We certainly remember Sonya for her memories and the stories she shared, and we will now carry on with questions we would have liked to ask her as she recalled so much about family and community. When we can safely gather sometime next year, the family will celebrate Sonya's life together and will lay her ashes to rest at the Fairview Cemetery in Daisy, WA next to her husband, George.