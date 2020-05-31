HAMPTON, Spencer Owen (Age 79) June 26, 1940 - May 9, 2020 Spencer Owen Hampton, a man, an icon, a legend and a gentle soul, passed away Saturday morning, May 9, 2020, at the age of 79. Spencer was born to Allen and Lora {Poole} Hampton on June 26, 1940, in Walla Walla, Washington. He grew up south of Tacoma in Parkland, WA. He attended Parkland Grade School and graduated from Franklin Pierce High School in 1958. While attending high school he started working as an ambulance driver and attendant for his neighbor. He then became a Volunteer Red Cross First Aid Instructor. He also attended Moler Barber College in Tacoma. He worked as a barber intermittently for several years. He was destined to be part of the world, after graduation he joined the Air Force and became an Air Policeman. With additional training he become a founding member of what has become the Air Force's Special Operations. He continued working in law enforcement serving with Pierce County Sheriff's Department, the Richland Police Department and the Vice Squad of the Spokane Police Department. Later he entered the Insurance Sales Field. He rose to the position of a Regional Sales Director in the Upper Mid-West territory. He ended his working career at at the Morning Star Boys' Ranch . He worked there for 25 years as a horse wrangler and a child care worker which he loved. He was also a CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) volunteer. Spencer was a father, brother, uncle, cousin and to others he was "Pa". He is survived by his brothers, Roger (Molly Sue), Bruce and Wally; his sons Allen and Scott (Monica); their mother Linda; his extended family Todd (Lisa) Smelcer; Tami (Marc) Hensley; grandchildren, Aysa, Nikk, Anna, and Tayler: nieces Shannon and Allison his many cousins and his best friend, Susan Kirkeby. Preceding him in death were his parents Allen and Lora Hampton, son Randy; Linda's daughter Tammy; step granddaughter Kjrsten and his Scrabble buddy and friend Katharine Kirkeby. (Hang in there Mom, he's bringing the "U"). We all hold special memories of Spencer. His memory and lesson for the boys at the ranch was "Treat all men as gentlemen, not because they are, because you are". He gave of himself to everyone he met touching their hearts. Thank you Spencer for all the joy you brought into our lives. A celebration of life will be held for Spencer at a later date when we can all be together.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store