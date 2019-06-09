Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Staci Jean RIZZO. View Sign Service Information Duyck & VanDeHey Funeral Home - Forest Grove 9456 NW Roy Rd. Forest Grove , OR 97116 (503)-357-8749 Send Flowers Obituary

RIZZO, Staci Jean (Age 49) Staci Jean Rizzo, 49, a resident of the Gales Creek community passed away on Monday afternoon, June 3, 2019 at her home. A celebration of life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday June 15, 2019 at the Banks High School Gymnasium in Banks, OR. Staci was born on May 28, 1970 in Omak, WA. She was one of two daughters born to Roger "Clay" Brown and Cleo (Lamb) Brown. She was raised in and around the farmlands of Omak and attended Omak High School graduating with the Class of 1988. She then began studies at Eastern Washington University and graduated with a Bachelor's Degree in Communications. She met her future husband, Nicholas "Nick" Rizzo, through Nick's mother, Joan Cooper. They were coworkers and naturally through conversations a date was set for them to meet. Six months later they were engaged and they married on July 11, 1998 in Spokane, WA. They made their home in Whidbey Island until 2000 when they moved to Hillsboro, OR. They moved to Gaston in 2002 to a small acreage and had lived there until 2012 when they moved to Gales Creek. Staci had worked in newspaper advertising all of her life, starting with Spokesman - Review, the Skagit Valley Herald and the Oregonian. She was forced to retire due to her illness. Staci and Nick have two wonderful daughters; Natalee and Julia. Staci loved being the "sports mom" and had adopted many teams as her own through the years. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed the outdoors; camping, clam digging and trips to the Oregon Coast. Staci had kept in touch with many people throughout her life, a friend with Staci was a lifelong friendship. After being diagnosed with cancer herself, Staci spent time by inspiring and helping others who were diagnosed with breast cancer. She is survived by her loving husband, Nick; two daughters, Natalee and Julia; her father and step mother, Roger "Clay" and Peg Brown of Omak, WA; her mother, Cleo Brown of Omak, WA; a sister and her spouse, Kristi and Todd Fagerness, Omak, WA; a brother-in-law, Tony Rizzo of Vancouver; and four nieces and nephews, Elyssa, Elias, Evan and Erin.

