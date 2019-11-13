Spokesman-Review Obituaries
Services
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
(509) 328-2600
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 15, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hennessey Funeral Home & Crematory - Division St.
2203 N Division Street
Spokane , WA 99207
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Peter's Catholic Church
3520 E 18th Ave,
Spokane, WA
View Map
Stacy (Parham) KERST


1970 - 2019
KERST, Stacy (Parham) (Age 49) Stacy Parham Kerst was born on January 21, 1970 in Spokane; passed away November 9, 2019 in Spokane. She is survived by her grandmother, Maggie Davidson; daughter, Ava Kerst; Dr. Jacob Kerst; sisters, Lisa (Bob) Deviney, Gina (Charlie) Oliver, Lori (Lance) Runje; nieces and nephews, Heather, Patrick, Anthony, Jake, Jacob, Joey, Nick, Shelby, Tira, Adriana, Victoria. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Lynda Parham. Stacy attended All Saints Catholic School, Ferris High School, and graduated college from Gonzaga University. She was a teacher throughout Washington state and also worked as a server at The Noodle House in Spokane for many years. Her life was dedicated to raising her daughter and being very involved in the lives of her nieces and nephews. She had a passion for flowers and growing plants. A visitation will held from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm, Friday, November 15, 2019, at Hennessey Funeral Home, 2203 N Division St, Spokane, Washington. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 am, Saturday, November 16, 2019 at St Peter's Catholic Church, 3520 E 18th Ave, Spokane, Washington. Memorial Contributions may be made to Trinity School in Spokane. To leave an online condolence to Stacy's family, please visit our website at www.HennesseyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 13, 2019
