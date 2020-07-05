GLASGOW, Stan Stan Glasgow passed away June 20, 2020 after suffering a brain aneurism. Stan was born in Spokane, December 12, 1967. He is survived by the love of his life, Heidi Heimdel, his dog Jack, his parents, Glenda and Gary Glasgow, his sister Jennifer Vega, her children, Van, Tomei and Jace Vega and Ben Knaff. His grandmother, Myrtle Glasgow, Aunt Linda (Bill) Odell, Uncle Dale (Sharon) Alexander, Uncle Butch (Vicki) Denton and many cousins. Stan was an employee of the Medical Lake School District and worked with students of all ages as support staff for many years. Stan the Man, as he was affectionately called by all, was truly one of a kind. He was comfortable in his own skin with his 80s rock star style, long hair and chain hanging from his pocket. He and Heidi never missed a Kiss or Motley Crue concert, Mariners or Seahawks on TV, Gonzaga basketball, Spokane Indians baseball, EWU sports or games of his niece and nephews and the activities of students in his life., Stan's loyalty to his school, staff and students is unequal. Stan could reach students when no one else could. Not only was he loved by students but their parents and staff as well. Stan was the definition of acceptance. He never met a stranger and was as genuine as they come. Stan's neighborhood is amazing. Stan was the nucleus of the bunch. Age, race, background made no difference to Stan. He was never at a loss for words, never forgot names and never failed to ask parents about their kids. He would go out of his way to help people. He has countless friends including a handful of lifelong pals who meant the world to him! Stan was an amazing family member, never missed an event, would show up early with a smile on his face. He will be missed by countless friends, family and students. We are overwhelmed with stories of his kindness and generosity. These stories will not be forgotten. Stan truly had a heart of gold! Stan cared very much about kids. If you wish to make a donation in Stan's memory, please donate online, to the Shriners Children's Hospital
in Spokane WA. A memorial service honoring Stan will be planned when restrictions are lifted and it is safe.