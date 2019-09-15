Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanford Daniel PRINCE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PRINCE, Stanford Daniel (Age 94) The Richard Prince family is sad to announce the loss, of our well-loved, gentle and kind Stanford Daniel Prince on July 12, 2019 at the age of 94. We are grateful for the caring hospital support and that we were able to be with him during his final moments. Stanford was born June 27th, 1925 in Spokane, WA to Maurice D. and Blanche M. Prince. As a young boy he was active in the Boy Scouts, eventually earning the rank of Eagle Scout. He also took violin lessons and played in elementary and high school orchestras. He graduated from Lewis and Clark High School, Spokane. After graduating from high school, he spent the last two years of WWII in the US Navy, becoming an aviation electronic technician. Returning home, he entered the University of Washington and completed a B.A. in Zoology in 1950 and a DDS from UW School of Dentistry in 1956. He practiced dentistry in California and then returned to Seattle where he spent his career working for Seattle-King County Health Department. He volunteered for two tours of duty with the Naval hospital ship, "Project Hope" in which he was first anchored off the coast of Sri Lanka in 1968 and Tunisia in 1969. After a hiatus of 18 years, he resumed playing the violin and derived much pleasure from playing in several amateur string quartets. From 1971 to 1996, Stanford back-packed and climbed mountains in the Olympic and Cascades National Parks. Among others, he summited Mt. Adams, Mt. Rainier, Mt. St. Helens, Mt. Olympus, Glacier Peak and Mt. Baker. The last five years Stanford was an assisted-living resident at Bayview Manor, Seattle. He became such a familiar figure at the exercise center that Bayview created their first "Wellness Warrior" award to present to him. He was an extremely well-liked member of the Bayview community and an inspiration to younger residents. Stanford is survived by his brother, Richard, sister-in-law, Karen, nieces and nephews: Danielle and Eric Prince; Richard and Maura Pratt. His sister, Elaine Prince Pratt, preceded him in death. At Stanford's request, there will be no public service. Remembrances may be made in his honor to the UW School of Dentistry or a .

