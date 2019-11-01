Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Bernard MILLISON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MILLISON, Stanley Bernard August 31, 1933 -September 19, 2019 After a long illness due to Parkinson's, Stanley Bernard Millison passed away peacefully September 19th 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones in Stockton, California at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Sandra Millison, son Michael Robert Millison and daughter Judith Gail Metz, parents Herman Benjamin Millison and Bertha Berger. He is survived by his granddaughters Anna Marie Tapps (Seth) and Jolene Betty Melton, great-grandchildren: Austin Tyler Danalewich, Madison Nicole Kline, and Harley Marie Melton, sister Beverly Rosenzweig (Ira), and niece Ellen Berris (Hirshel). Stanley was born in the District of Columbia on August 31, 1933. He honorably served 25 years in the United States Air Force joining November 7th 1957, retiring November 30th, 1978 and earned his Associate Degree of Science in Accounting. He then proudly served and retired from School District 81 as Chief Custodian staying within the Spokane community after retiring. Intelligent, loyal, feisty, strong-willed and incredibly loved, Stanley is leaving a great void in his absence. He will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held on November 9, 2019 at 13:30. Location: Post 51, 300 Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99201.

MILLISON, Stanley Bernard August 31, 1933 -September 19, 2019 After a long illness due to Parkinson's, Stanley Bernard Millison passed away peacefully September 19th 2019, at home, surrounded by loved ones in Stockton, California at the age of 86. He is preceded in death by his wife Joyce Sandra Millison, son Michael Robert Millison and daughter Judith Gail Metz, parents Herman Benjamin Millison and Bertha Berger. He is survived by his granddaughters Anna Marie Tapps (Seth) and Jolene Betty Melton, great-grandchildren: Austin Tyler Danalewich, Madison Nicole Kline, and Harley Marie Melton, sister Beverly Rosenzweig (Ira), and niece Ellen Berris (Hirshel). Stanley was born in the District of Columbia on August 31, 1933. He honorably served 25 years in the United States Air Force joining November 7th 1957, retiring November 30th, 1978 and earned his Associate Degree of Science in Accounting. He then proudly served and retired from School District 81 as Chief Custodian staying within the Spokane community after retiring. Intelligent, loyal, feisty, strong-willed and incredibly loved, Stanley is leaving a great void in his absence. He will be sorely missed. A memorial will be held on November 9, 2019 at 13:30. Location: Post 51, 300 Mission Ave., Spokane, WA 99201. Published in Spokesman-Review from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.