SNODGRASS, Stanley (Age 76) December 31, 1943 - May 12, 2020 Stanley C. Snodgrass, Jr., born in Spokane, WA, passed away on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at the age of 76. Stanley was born to Stanley C. Snodgrass, Sr, and Meta Hoch, in Spokane, Washington on December 31, 1943. Stan graduated from Lewis and Clark High school in 1962. Stan married Dianna (Johnson), together they enjoyed 59 years of marriage and raised three children. Stan was a grandfather to six and a great-grandfather to six. Stan worked for the railroad, owned Super Save Gas Station and then eventually retired as the Superintendent of Safeway Distribution Center after 26 loyal years. Every Tuesday you could find him eating breakfast at the Sportsman's Café for the "Tuesday Truck Driver" meeting. He was both a Teamster member, and board member of Safeway Credit Union for 25 years. Stan was known for his hardworking nature of which he passed these skills and traits down to his family members, he loved gardening and maintaining his home, three of which he built. He spent hours having a meticulously manicured yard, even documenting the lawn mower height settings. Stan took a genuine interest in everyone he met and provided help in any way he could. He was there to lend a helping hand, words of wisdom, or an ear to listen. He loved woodworking spending time with his family, and traveling. Some of his favorite destinations included driving his motorhome to Arizona many times, Minnesota to see his brother, and the four month trip around the United States. He enjoyed the many camping trips with his children and grandchildren. Stan is survived by his wife, Dianna Snodgrass: his brother, Terry Snodgrass (Theresa); sister Elaine Lewis; children, Brian Snodgrass (Mary), Debra Pickering (Jeff), Lynn Himes (Randy); grandsons Jeff Romane (Kayla), Stephen Romane; granddaughters, Shannon Romane, Amanda Olinger (Matt), Brenna Snodgrass, Lauren Himes; great-grandsons Ryan Romane, Kash Nelson, Harrison Romane; great-granddaughters, Wesley Olinger, Tatum Nelson, Kendall Romane. Donations in his memory can be made to SpokAnimal, 710 N. Napa St., Spokane, WA 99202. A memorial celebration for Stan will be held at a future date.



