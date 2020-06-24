VAN VALKINBURGH, Stanley D. Stanley D. Van Valkinburgh was called home on June 18, 2020 in Cheney, WA surrounded by his loving family at the age of 93. Depending on who you ask, Stan was born on February 24, 26, or the 28, 1927 in Index, Washington. Stan spent the majority of his childhood in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho. He graduated high school at the top of his class in 1945. He later went to Kinman College and studied accounting and computer operations. At the age of 27 he met the love of his life, June Mckinley. They had four wonderful children and happily raised them in the home Stan built in Spokane Valley, WA. Stan worked as a computer programmer for many years, and then later started his own tree spraying/landscaping business. A jack of many traits, Stan was a skilled woodworker, gardener, assistant softball coach, mechanic, scholar, and so much more. Stan is preceded in death by his wife June, daughter Diane, father Leslie, mother Mildred, brothers Jerry and Bill, and son-in law Tommy. Stan is survived by daughter Lynda (Dean), son Dan (Lorraine), daughter Marsha, and many grand and great grand-children. Stan was an "all-around nice guy" who was considered family and friend to everyone who knew him. A Grandpa to all.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store