CHAPPLE, Stanley E. Stanley Earl Chapple, 81, of Sequim, Washington, passed peacefully in his home on November 13, 2020. Stan was loved by everyone who knew him and was especially known for his devotion to his family, his generosity towards others and his faith in God. Born in Seattle on May 29, 1939, Stan was a twin and one of five sons born to Emery W. and Isabel A. Chapple. He graduated from Queen Anne High School where he was an All-American football player. He continued his playing days for the UW Huskies where he played on two winning Rose Bowl teams, including a National Championship in 1960. It was in high school where Stan met the love of his life, Patricia A. McIntosh. They were married on June 26, 1959 in Seattle, Washington. Stan and Patti were committed to each other in a marriage exemplified by love and devotion and were an example of ones who served each other faithfully. They were blessed with four children, Cyndee Chapple Major (Tim), Candy Smith (Matt), Patrick Chapple (Joanne), and Greg Chapple (Denise), all of whom were raised in Spokane, WA. Stan was a member of Dungeness Community Church where he prioritized serving others and was always looking for a way to meet the needs of others. Besides having a passion for sports, Stan enjoyed traveling and taking yearly vacations with his family, always remaining inseparable from his wife of 61 years. He faithfully supported and attended every sporting event or activity that his children participated in. This support continued throughout the years extending to his 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. This treasured husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend bravely succumbed to Multiple Myeloma. He is survived by his wife Patricia A. Chapple, his four children, and his brothers Ray Chapple (Nancy) of Spokane, WA and twin brother, Doug Chapple (Emmary) of Everson, WA. He was deeply loved and will be missed by all who knew him. Your words of love and support may be sent to pschapple@gmail.com or you can share your thoughts on Stan's behalf at Legacy.com
