Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley F. LITTLE Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

LITTLE, Stanley F. Jr. Born in California May 1965 died February 7, 2020. Stanley was born and raised in the Coachella Valley. He attended Indio High School. He worked as a handyman, gardener, and maintenance worker for High Desert Medical Center Hospital and for his own business. He designed, planned, and planted a garden for people battling cancer and their loved ones and was honored for this at the hospital. He loved music, his family, his friends, gardening, road trips, the outdoors, and all animals but especially his dogs. He took in pets from shelters and others he rescued. Stanley died in his sleep. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Little Green Nesbitt, and his sister, Alisa. Donations may be made in his memory to The Humane Society of Coachella Valley by calling (760)329-0203.

LITTLE, Stanley F. Jr. Born in California May 1965 died February 7, 2020. Stanley was born and raised in the Coachella Valley. He attended Indio High School. He worked as a handyman, gardener, and maintenance worker for High Desert Medical Center Hospital and for his own business. He designed, planned, and planted a garden for people battling cancer and their loved ones and was honored for this at the hospital. He loved music, his family, his friends, gardening, road trips, the outdoors, and all animals but especially his dogs. He took in pets from shelters and others he rescued. Stanley died in his sleep. He is survived by his mother, Carolyn Little Green Nesbitt, and his sister, Alisa. Donations may be made in his memory to The Humane Society of Coachella Valley by calling (760)329-0203. Published in Spokesman-Review on Feb. 19, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close