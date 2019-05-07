Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley John DAVIS Jr.. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

DAVIS, Stanley John Jr. (Age 81) Stanley John Davis Jr. joined God in Heaven on April 25, 2019. He passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, at his home in Otis Orchards, Washington. Stan was born September 13, 1937 in Portland, Oregon. He joined the military at 18, and was a proud Marine. After his service, he attended Gonzaga University and received a Masters of Education. He taught for East Valley School District for 30 years. Stan loved teaching middle school. He also had a passion for learning. He was a self proclaimed "professional student." He was an outstanding husband, father, grandfather, friend, teacher, and mentor. Stan was always the biggest personality in the room. He is deeply loved, and will be missed. He is survived by his wife, Theresa Davis; his children, Kassandra Evans, Krishna Carey, Christopher Davis, and numerous foster children throughout the years; his grandchildren, Payton Heid, Jamie Reed, and great-grandchild, Kenzlie Heid. There will be a service for Stanley John Davis on May 16, 2019 at 2:15pm located at the Washington State Veterans Cemetery, 21702 W. Espanola Rd., Medical Lake, WA 99022. This is a strictly regimented service and timeliness is required. Please arrive five to ten minutes early. A celebration of life will be held on May 17, 2019 from 11a-3p located at Darcy's Restaurant and Spirits in the banquet room, 10502 E. Sprague Ave., Spokane Valley, WA 99206. This will be a much more laid back environment, you may come and go as you wish. All are welcome, please come and share your memories of Stan with us.

