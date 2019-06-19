Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley KIMMERLY. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KIMMERLY, Stanley Stanley Kimmerly passed away on May 1st 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Shirley Kimmerly. He is survived by two children Michael and Sherrie, (one daughter and one son who passed away nine years ago) two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters. Until his retirement Stanley worked for URM for 29 years and the Central Valley School District for 10 years. While working at the school district he loved to play Santa Claus every year. A celebration of his life is being planned by his lovely family and friends. The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 6th 2019 at The Venue at Snoops between 1-4pm address is 805 E Rosewood.

KIMMERLY, Stanley Stanley Kimmerly passed away on May 1st 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Shirley Kimmerly. He is survived by two children Michael and Sherrie, (one daughter and one son who passed away nine years ago) two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters. Until his retirement Stanley worked for URM for 29 years and the Central Valley School District for 10 years. While working at the school district he loved to play Santa Claus every year. A celebration of his life is being planned by his lovely family and friends. The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 6th 2019 at The Venue at Snoops between 1-4pm address is 805 E Rosewood. Published in Spokesman-Review from June 19 to June 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Spokesman-Review Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close