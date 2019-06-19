KIMMERLY, Stanley Stanley Kimmerly passed away on May 1st 2019 at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife of 53 years Shirley Kimmerly. He is survived by two children Michael and Sherrie, (one daughter and one son who passed away nine years ago) two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. He is also survived by two sisters. Until his retirement Stanley worked for URM for 29 years and the Central Valley School District for 10 years. While working at the school district he loved to play Santa Claus every year. A celebration of his life is being planned by his lovely family and friends. The celebration will take place on Saturday, July 6th 2019 at The Venue at Snoops between 1-4pm address is 805 E Rosewood.
Published in Spokesman-Review from June 19 to June 23, 2019