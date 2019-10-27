Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley Ralph SOASH. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

SOASH, Stanley Ralph Stan Soash, 66, passed away unexpectedly on October 13, 2019 in the midst of a life full of love, hard work, fun, and selflessly serving others before himself. He was born on August 22, 1953 to Ray and Maxine Soash in Spokane, WA and graduated from West Valley High School in 1972. Upon graduating from Eastern Washington University in 1982, he returned to the family business Ramax Printing and Awards, that his parents had started in 1961. Stan later purchased the business from them in 1984 and changed the name to Ramax Engraving and Awards. The work he did put smiles on kids and adults faces all over Spokane and surrounding areas. Stan was a member of the Spokane Falls Muzzle Loaders, where he would excitedly compete in shooting tournaments once a month. He loved watching the history channel and would joke that he knew a lot of useless facts, however those close to him knew that was just him being humble. Stan was an incredible wealth of information on top of being able to fix almost anything. His interests also included traveling, riding his Harley Davidson, four wheeling, family gatherings and photography. You could always count on Stan being the one behind the camera taking amazing pictures at all family gatherings, trips, and events. He is survived by two daughters, Trina Huntington and Paula Smith (Kenny); a step son, Shaun Noggle (Aya); six grandchildren, Emily, Alyssa, Graham, Brooks, Nawal, and Zacharia; two sisters, Karen Beyl and Cherrie DeSauvage; and the love of his life of 19 years, Jan Alberti along with her three children and seven grandchildren. He was loved by all who had the good fortune to know him and will be greatly missed. Service to honor his life and memory will take place on Saturday, November 2nd at 2PM at Immaculate Heart Retreat Center located at 6910 S Ben Burr Rd., Spokane, WA 99223. Please share your memories of Stan at

