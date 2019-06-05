Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Stanley W. JOHNSON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

JOHNSON, Stanley W. (Age 91) Stanley W. Johnson passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, in Bremerton, Wash-ington, at the age of 91 attended by his wife Karen and daughter Amy. Stan was an accomplished author, educator, research-er, photographer, and college baseball coach. Stan received his PhD in Educational Psychology from University of Nebraska-Lincoln in 1962, and later served on the faculty at Graceland College in Iowa, State University of New York at Plattsburgh, and University of Alaska Anchorage where he was also Dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. He retired in 1990 as Professor Emeritus of Psychology. He was particularly fond of baseball and spoke often of his experience coaching at Graceland where he sent at least one player on to the majors. Stan was probably best known as a researcher, author, and photographer of the Milwaukee Road Railroad. He published several books on the Milwaukee Road including The Milwaukee Road in Idaho: A Guide to Sites and Locations, the definitive description of the western extension of this venerable railroad, which has been used by the US Forest Service to document and exhibit the Route of the Hiawatha Trail in Montana and Idaho which uses many of the original tunnels and trestles of the former Milwaukee Road right of way. Stan's work on the Milwaukee Road had great personal significance because he often rode with his stepfather Frank who was a conductor on the Olympian Hiawatha. Later as a retiree Stan returned without Frank but with his wife and children to the remnants of the rail line for his research. Stan was born on May 17, 1928, in Spokane, Washington to Frank and Monnie Fiebelkorn. He is pre-deceased by three siblings, Donald, Marguerite, and Atha. He is survived by his wife Karen; first wife Jane; five children, Dennis, Chris, Wendy, Tim, and Amy; eleven grandchildren, Adam, Andrew, Annabell, Caiti, Daniel, Frank, Jacob, Luke, Macy, Milena, and Noemi, and four great grandchildren, Amelia, Ava, Julian, and Noah. And now, he has given the engineer the highball, and his family and friends say goodbye to Stan as he departs on the last train westbound.

