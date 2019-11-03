McCLENNY, Rev. Stanton Elijah Rev. Stanton "Scotty" Elijah McClenny 95, was born January 5, 1924 to James Frank and Bertha Mae McClenny in Tacoma, Washington. He was a Chaplain Assistant in the Army. Graduate of Whitworth College, and San Francisco Theological Seminary, San Anselmo, California. Married Faith Clark and had three children, Annette Carroll, Cathryn Fernandez and Scott McClenny. He was a Presbyterian minister at Buhl and Post Falls, Idaho, Gervais Oregon, Big Fork, Effie and Edgerton, Minnesota and Spenard, Alaska. Stanton died October 27, 2019. Memorial Service will be November 11th at 11:00 a.m., at the United Church of Christ, Newport, Washington. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampbell.com
Published in Spokesman-Review on Nov. 3, 2019